We won’t return to work until our monies are paid in full – SSA-UoG, FUSSAG

General News of Thursday, 18 January 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Senior Staff Association – Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and the Federation of Universities Senior Staff Association of Ghana (FUSSAG) say they will not return to work until the government pays their monies in full.



The Senior Staff of Public Universities in Ghana have stated the government must urgently pay all outstanding pension contributions together with the appropriate interest from March to December 2023, using the three percent penalty rates as stipulated by the Pensions Act, Act 766 Section 64.



The staff said they were forced to embark on industrial action due to the unilateral decision by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC).



According to the aggrieved workers, the failure of the government to pay their Tier-2 Pension contributions and cancellation of their overtime and weekend allowances which they say is in contravention of their agreements.



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah, the National Chairman of Senior Staff of Public Universities in Ghana, Isaac Donkoh said even though they are aware of the difficulties their action may cause they also have bills to pay.



“We are aware of the circumstances surrounding our strike but this is the decision we have taken once and for all. Because those children on the various campuses are our children, our nephews and we pay their fees as well. We pay for their accommodation and buy them books.



“With this strike, we are not going to rescind our decision, the only thing that can bring us back to work is for the government to do the needful and, they know the needful.



He continued: “They should pay the money and they should also withdraw the letter that has been sent to university management that senior staff do not qualify for overtime. When these things are done, even tomorrow morning we can come back to work. But until it is done I am sorry we can’t come back to work.”



Mr. Donkoh also disclosed that they have not yet heard from the government since they announced the indefinite strike action.