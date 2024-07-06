We won’t withdraw LI on cement price reporting – Afenyo-Markin to Bagbin

Politics of Saturday, 6 July 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has affirmed that the Ghana Standards Authority's cement pricing regulation, 2024, will remain despite calls for its withdrawal.



Speaker Alban Bagbin had urged Trade Minister KT Hammond to withdraw the Legislative Instrument (LI) due to concerns that it contradicts existing laws against price controls.



Afenyo-Markin defended the LI, stating that issues regarding price regulation had been addressed before its introduction.



He criticized opposition from some Minority MPs, suggesting it contradicted earlier committee agreements chaired by their colleague, Dr. Dominic Ayine, where amendments were incorporated.