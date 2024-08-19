Wedding couple experience car crash before their big day

Regional News of Monday, 19 August 2024

Source: YEN News

A young couple in Techiman experienced a harrowing car crash on their wedding day when their vehicle collided with a truck.



The accident occurred after they swerved to avoid a motor tricycle that crossed their path.



Remarkably, despite significant damage to their car, the couple emerged unharmed.



Their unexpected ordeal quickly turned into a moment of gratitude, with social media users expressing relief and celebrating their safety.



The couple, still in their wedding attire, were seen on the roadside, and netizens reacted with a mix of concern and thankfulness.







