Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly addresses flood-induced traffic with storm drain construction

Regional News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly is undertaking the construction of storm drains to alleviate the persistent traffic jams that plague the Mallam-Weija Highway, particularly during rainy seasons.



According to the Municipal Engineer, Dr. Daniel Sowah, reports attributing the traffic issues solely to sand-winning activities are inaccurate.



He explained that erosion is a significant factor, washing sediments from the Broadcasting area down to the SCC and Old Barrier areas, exacerbating the problem.



Dr. Sowah noted that the Greater Accra Regional Minister designate, Daniel Nii Kwatei Titus Glover, has called for discussions to address the issue.



In an interview with Citi News, he emphasized that efforts are being made to tackle the challenge, stating, "It is an issue that we are working to find solutions to it and the Regional Minister designate invited us to come and have a roundtable discussion on finding solutions to the challenge."



He further explained that the stream carrying water in the area originates from the Broadcasting area, indicating that it is not solely a result of sand-winning activities but also erosion from upstream.



To mitigate the issue, the municipal engineer highlighted ongoing efforts, stating, "There are gutters but not enough and we are now constructing a storm drain at Baba Dogo to contain the water, and it will lead the water to the Sunda Factory area and around the Old Melcom, we are also working on another drain to help with the situation."



Following a recent downpour on Monday, May 13, commuters experienced significant delays, with traffic persisting into the next day.



Residents had to wade through water to access their homes, with both sides of the road obstructed by silt washed onto the road and further compounded by several vehicles breaking down along the stretch.