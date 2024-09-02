Welcome to the contest of ideas – NAPO to wife

Politics of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) running mate for the 2024 elections, has welcomed his wife, Alma Pokua Adade-Prempeh, to join the campaign.



Alma received her family's blessing in Odododiodo, Accra, before embarking on her campaign efforts.



In a supportive post, Dr. Prempeh expressed his excitement, saying, "Welcome to the contest of ideas, sweetheart."



Alma will be traveling across the country to rally support and gather votes for her husband, who is running alongside Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.