Wenchi Paramount Chief urges sub-chiefs to prioritize development over litigation

Osagyefo Ampem Anye Amoampong Tabrako III, the Paramount Chief of Wenchi Traditional Area, has urged sub-chiefs within his jurisdiction to focus on promoting development instead of engaging in land disputes and other litigations.



He emphasized that leadership entails enhancing the well-being of the people, underscoring the importance of unity in combating underdevelopment.



Addressing a gathering at the Ahenfie Yefiri Royal Palace in Wenchi, Osagyefo Tabrako launched the 2024 Ahenfie Yefiri Royal homecoming, aimed at facilitating discussions between professionals and the traditional council to drive development in Wenchi.



He highlighted the evolving role of traditional rulers in modern society and emphasized the need for them to redefine their roles to garner respect and recognition.



Furthermore, Osagyefo Tabrako stressed the significance of education in community development, advocating for the establishment of an education endowment fund to support deserving students from Wenchi pursue higher education.



Encouraging citizens to attract investors to leverage Wenchi's abundant natural resources for development, he called on scholars from the area to design programs that empower the youth to pursue higher education.



Osagyefo Tabrako urged unity among Wenchi citizens and stakeholders to accelerate development initiatives, emphasizing the collective effort needed to realize the community's aspirations for progress.