Western North Region: Man arrested for allegedly having sex with pregnant goat

Regional News of Tuesday, 16 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

A man identified as Kwame Chelsea, aged forty, has been apprehended by the Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Police Command in the Western North Region of Ghana for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a nanny goat.



The incident occurred in Sefwi Donkorkrom, a farming community where the suspect, a divorced palm wine tapper with two children, was reportedly caught in the act with a pregnant goat in the bush.



The incident came to light through a report by Daily Guide, which stated that an eyewitness, speaking on Lord FM, a local radio station, confirmed hearing a goat bleating and discovering the suspect engaging in sexual intercourse with the animal.



The eyewitness quickly alerted the community, leading to the suspect's arrest. The eyewitness also claimed to have filmed the act and rejected a bribe from the suspect.



Following the incident, the Chief of Sefwi Donkorkrom, Nana Kwame Nyame II, intervened by instructing his subjects to perform rituals to cleanse the land and avert any potential calamity.



Nana Kwame Nyame II also urged forgiveness, encouraging the community and the panel handling the case to pardon the man for his actions.



The case has sparked outrage and condemnation from the community and beyond, with many expressing shock and disgust at the alleged act.



The incident raises concerns about animal welfare and highlights the need for increased awareness and education on such matters in rural areas. The suspect remains in custody as investigations continue into the disturbing incident.