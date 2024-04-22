Western North Region tops list for most expensive food prices in Ghana

Regional News of Monday, 22 April 2024

The Western North Region has emerged as the most expensive region for food items in Ghana from January 2023 to February this year, according to a report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).



The report tracked the prices of 10 essential food items, including bread, beans, yam, noodles, cooking oil, tomato paste, milk, beef, iodized salt, and imported rice, revealing significant price variations across the country.



The GSS launched its second Food Price Variability report in collaboration with Accra Technical University (ATU), highlighting the prices of selected food items and variations within and across the 16 administrative regions of Ghana over a 14-month period.



The report aims to aid consumer decision-making at the regional level by providing insights into food price trends.



Analysis of the report indicates that the Western North Region consistently ranked as the most expensive region for the 10 selected food items.



The region had the highest median price and ranked among the top three regions for the items, showcasing its relatively high cost of living in terms of food prices.



According to Mr. Simon Tichutab Onilimor, a data scientist at the Ghana Statistical Service, imported items experienced higher price changes over the year compared to locally produced items. This finding underscores the impact of external factors on food prices in Ghana.



The report also revealed that commodities with standard packaging exhibited less price variation across regions, suggesting that adherence to standard metrics could help stabilize prices and reduce food inflation in the country.



The factors contributing to price variations include transportation costs, local production expenses, supply chain disruptions, and seasonal fluctuations.