Western Region: Ghana Immigration Service raids Ivorian cyber crime hideout

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) in the Western Region has intensified its efforts to combat cybercrime, leading to the arrest of 66 Ivorian migrants engaged in illegal activities, Daily Guide reports.



The operation, conducted near Takoradi in the Anaji Hills enclave, was successful in apprehending suspects aged between 19 and 54, recruited from various Ivorian towns to commit cyber crimes.



Led by Chief Supt. Elijah Narh, the GIS operation targeted a hideout where the Ivorian nationals were found without proper identification documents, indicating their illegal entry and residence status in Ghana.



Further investigations revealed that the suspects were recruited by Ghanaians Romio and Akwesi Daniel under the guise of operating an online business.



The suspects had rented a house from a landlady, Madam Juliet Quayson, for two years at a cost of GH¢24,000.00.



The GIS has emphasized the need for property owners in Ghana to verify the immigration status of foreign tenants, citing the Aliens Registration Regulation, 1974, L.I. 856. Following the arrests, all suspects, except for two detained for further investigation, have been repatriated to Cote d'Ivoire.