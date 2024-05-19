Western Region: Premix fuel explosion in Ngyirasia injures sixteen

Regional News of Sunday, 19 May 2024

The number of people seriously injured in the premix fuel explosion at Ngyirasia, a community in the Essikadu Ketan Constituency of the Western Region, has risen to sixteen.



Among the injured, three are receiving treatment at Saint Benedict Hospital in Inchaban, while thirteen, including children, are being treated at the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital.



The incident occurred around 4:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2024, and also damaged two stationary vehicles: a completely burnt Range Rover and an Opel Astra taxi.



Eyewitnesses reported to Connect FM that the explosion happened when fishermen transporting premix fuel to the beach dropped a drum of fuel, causing it to spill.



The spilled fuel came into contact with a fire used by nearby fishmongers, leading to the explosion.



"The drum fell and the fuel started to spill. It unfortunately went to where fishmongers smoke fish in the community. The spilled fuel got into contact with the fire and caught fire. Those who were closer, including children, got badly injured and were rushed to the Effiankwanta Regional Hospital for treatment," said eyewitness Kwesi.



Fire personnel from the Western Region Headquarters of the Ghana National Fire Service arrived promptly at the scene and managed to bring the fire under control.



The Municipal Chief Executive for Sekondi Takoradi, Abdul Mumin Issah, has since visited the scene and the injured to assess the damage.



Police have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.