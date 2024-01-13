What Asenso Boakye supposedly told Blakk Rasta about Ken Agyapong's threats and allegations

General News of Saturday, 13 January 2024

Blakk Rasta has disclosed the conversation he and the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, had about Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong.



This comes after Mr. Kennedy Agyapong accused Asenso Boakye of corruption and urged delegates to vote him out in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries.



Mr. Ken Agyapong made these statements while campaigning for his brother, Ralph Kwame Agyapong, who is keenly contesting Mr. Asenso Boakye’s seat.



One can recall that in Ken’s outburst, he hinted at some potentially explosive revelations about Mr. Asenso-Boakye, stating that he would not disclose them only if delegates do not re-elect him.



Mr. Ken Agyapong framed this as a conditional offer, suggesting that then delegates’ decision would determine whether he remains silent or exposes Asenso Boakye’s alleged wrongdoing.



“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will all bear witness to the revelations I will unveil. It is a condition. If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him. If you want me to talk, vote for him because we will not allow them to destroy Ghana,” he added.



However, Blakk Rasta said upon chancing on Ken’s outburst he contacted Mr. Asenso Boakye and the latter shared his sentiments.



According to Blakk Rasta, the incumbent Bantama Central MP did not only rubbish Ken Agyapong’s claims but also dared him to reveal whatever secrets he claims to know about him.



“All that this man is saying is rubbish. It is not true. If he has any damning secrets about me, let him go and reveal that right now, and let us stand and defend every little thing. We are still alive.



"If you are campaigning for your brother, go ahead and campaign on a plain platform. Do not use blackmail to be able to get your brother into office,” Blakk Rasta stated on his 3FM mid-morning show.



Meanwhile, the NPP delegates will elect their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 parliamentary elections on Saturday, January 27, in constituencies with sitting MPs.







