What Bawumia wrote in book of condolence during visit to John Kumah's home

General News of Saturday, 9 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed his condolences to the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, who passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the age of 45.



Accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and other government and party officials, Dr. Bawumia visited the family of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP).



In a Facebook post, the NPP flagbearer shared his grief, stating, "I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son." He extended his deepest condolences to John Kumah's wife, Lilian, and their six children, as well as to his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones. The post concluded with a solemn farewell, "John, Damirifa Due!"



Additionally, Vice President Bawumia took a moment to sign a condolence book, leaving behind a heartfelt message for his departed colleague.



"Just so unbelievable! We were together on Monday when you visited me at home. We talked about a lot of issues and everything was ok. So I am in deep shock that you have suddenly passed. You were a rising and shining star. No one has a bad word to say about you. You were so loved, but God loves you more and has called you. May your soul rest in perfect peace until we meet again," Dr. Bawumia wrote.



