What NPP did to me really hurts – Rev. Owusu Bempah

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: dailynewsghana.net

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, has expressed his continued support for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in prayers, despite feeling snubbed by them in his time of need.



He stated on NEAT FM's 'Ghana Montie' morning show that he was hurt by the NPP's actions but has forgiven them.



Known for supporting Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo spiritually during his presidential campaign, Owusu Bempah affirmed his backing for the next NPP candidate, saying he would pray for them and accept whoever God chooses as the winner.