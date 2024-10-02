What Rev. Owusu-Bempah told the two leading Presidential Candidates

Politics of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah has recently made headlines with his prophetic messages directed at Ghana’s two leading presidential candidates, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



His endorsements have not only sparked public interest but have also played a significant role in shaping the political landscape as



the country approaches its upcoming elections.



On March 31, 2024, during a church service, Rev. Owusu-Bempah praised Vice President Bawumia, referring to him as “a good man with a clean heart.” This statement framed Bawumia as a candidate of integrity, providing him with vital spiritual support as he campaigns to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the elections.



Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah expressed deep admiration for a leader, emphasizing his role as a unifying figure for all faiths, including Christians and Muslims. He referred to this leader as a "father for all" and highlighted the significance of his presence at a recent event, symbolizing his love for Christians and for Owusu-Bempah himself.



This public endorsement not only bolstered his profile among supporters but also positioned him as a candidate committed to serving the nation effectively.



In a contrasting encounter on October 1, 2024, Rev. Owusu-Bempah offered a compelling prophecy for Mahama during a prayer meeting in Ho.



He declared that God had returned the nation's leadership to the former President, stating “God has returned this nation into your hands because of your good heart.”



The statement had a powerful impact on Mahama's followers, who see him as a committed leader. Mahama thanked them for their support and stated, "I am prepared to guide Ghana again, and with the backing of our religious leaders, we will conquer the obstacles that lie ahead."



Owusu-Bempah is also known for his past predictions, including his accurate forecast of President Nana Akufo-Addo's victory in the 2016 elections.



At that time, he assured supporters that God had revealed to him that Akufo-Addo would emerge victorious, a claim that bolstered his credibility among political followers and spiritual adherents alike.



This history of prophetic accuracy adds weight to his current endorsements, as both candidates look to leverage his influence in their campaigns.



The contrasting endorsements from Owusu-Bempah have stirred discussions among the public regarding the influence of religious leaders in political affairs.