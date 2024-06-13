What are retirees grabbing properties for? – Former UDS PRO VC wonders

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Prof. David Millar, former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, has expressed concern over retirees amassing wealth, questioning their motives at an advanced age.



Speaking on Dreamz FM, he criticized senior citizens for contributing to the country's underdevelopment through their greed.



Prof. Millar urged these retirees to adopt a more nationalistic mindset and warned that the youth might eventually rebel against their actions.



He also encouraged the youth to protect the state's resources and their future, aiming to provoke them into demanding change.