You are here: HomeNews2024 06 13Article 1950212
news

General News of Thursday, 13 June 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

What are retirees grabbing properties for? – Former UDS PRO VC wonders

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Prof. David Millar Prof. David Millar

Prof. David Millar, former Pro Vice Chancellor of the University for Development Studies, has expressed concern over retirees amassing wealth, questioning their motives at an advanced age.

Speaking on Dreamz FM, he criticized senior citizens for contributing to the country's underdevelopment through their greed.

Prof. Millar urged these retirees to adopt a more nationalistic mindset and warned that the youth might eventually rebel against their actions.

He also encouraged the youth to protect the state's resources and their future, aiming to provoke them into demanding change.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment