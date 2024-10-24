What did we go to school for if we don’t have solution to the Cedi woes? – Kwakye asks economists

General News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: 3news

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has called on economists to propose solutions to stabilize Ghana’s struggling cedi.



In a series of posts on his X page, Dr. Kwakye expressed frustration over the cedi’s continued depreciation despite the country’s large pool of economists, urging a national dialogue.



He criticized the lack of action and stated that economists have a duty to help rescue the currency, which has fallen to GH¢16.40 per USD, with a year-to-date loss of 26%. Recent forex auctions have failed to stabilize the currency.