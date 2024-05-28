What happened to the parcel of land for NDC school in Oyibi ? – Anyidoho quizzes Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Source: TIG Post

Ghanaian politician Koku Anyidoho has reignited controversy within the NDC with his latest social media posts.



Highlighting revelations by former special prosecutor Martin Amidu, Anyidoho suggested deeper undisclosed issues within the party.



He specifically called out Asiedu Nketia to clarify details about a significant land acquisition for the NDC Party School in Oyibi.



These allegations have intensified public scrutiny and raised questions about transparency and accountability within the NDC, further escalating political tensions in Ghana.