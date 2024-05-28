You are here: HomeNews2024 05 28Article 1943444

General News of Tuesday, 28 May 2024

    

Source: BBC

WhatsApp boss in online spat with Elon Musk

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Elon Musk bought Twitter, now called X, in 2022 Elon Musk bought Twitter, now called X, in 2022

WhatsApp boss Will Cathcart refuted Elon Musk's claim that the messaging app "exports your user data every night," emphasizing that WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted and cannot be read by the company.

Meta's AI chief Yann LeCun also criticized Musk's statements. While Cathcart is correct about message encryption, security experts point out that metadata, such as user location and communication patterns, can still be shared.

WhatsApp's Privacy Policy indicates that user data is used for targeted ads across Meta platforms, raising concerns about the extent of metadata shared within Meta’s ecosystem.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment