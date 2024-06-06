You are here: HomeNews2024 06 06Article 1947164

When Otumfuo intervened for my Gov't, IMF readily agreed to a $918 million deal For Ghana - John Mahama

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II (left), John Dramani Mahama (right)

Former President John Dramani Mahama has revealed that the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II played a crucial role in securing Ghana's $918 million IMF deal in 2015.

Facing an economic crisis due to the implementation of the single spine salary policy and overspending, Mahama's government sought IMF support but faced delays.

Mahama asked Otumfuo to help facilitate discussions with the President of the World Bank, James D. Wolfensohn, who then spoke with the IMF Director, Christine Lagarde.

This intervention led to the approval of the Extended Credit Facility, which helped stabilize Ghana's economy.

