You are here: HomeNews2024 07 17Article 1960691

Politics of Wednesday, 17 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

When did the dead goat realize he’s capable? – Napo questions John Mahama’s quest to be President

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Mathew Opoku Prempeh Mathew Opoku Prempeh

NPP running mate Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh has urged Ghanaians not to believe John Dramani Mahama's claims, emphasizing Mahama's past failures as president.

He criticized Mahama for canceling free SHS and training allowances despite no hardship, arguing that the NPP maintained these programs during tough times.

Prempeh highlighted global hardship but insisted Mahama has proven ineffective, referring to Mahama's self-description as a "dead goat."

He called for continued support for the NPP to lead Ghana forward.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment