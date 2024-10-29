When the NPP greets you with a good morning, you should check the sun – John Mahama

General News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

Source: ahotoronline.com

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has criticized the NPP, claiming they can’t be trusted with their promises.



On his “Mahama4Change2024” tour of the Northern Region, he highlighted alleged deceit by current leaders Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, urging Ghanaians to be cautious.



Citing a proverb from NDC MP A.B.A. Fuseini, Mahama said, “When the NPP greets you with a good morning, check the sun,” emphasizing mistrust.



His tour covers Chereponi, Saboba, and other areas, where he engages locals, emphasizing transparency, and development, including the urgent Yendi-Chereponi road project.