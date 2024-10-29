You are here: HomeNews2024 10 29Article 1999718

General News of Tuesday, 29 October 2024

    

Source: ahotoronline.com

When the NPP greets you with a good morning, you should check the sun – John Mahama

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama has criticized the NPP, claiming they can’t be trusted with their promises.

On his “Mahama4Change2024” tour of the Northern Region, he highlighted alleged deceit by current leaders Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia, urging Ghanaians to be cautious.

Citing a proverb from NDC MP A.B.A. Fuseini, Mahama said, “When the NPP greets you with a good morning, check the sun,” emphasizing mistrust.

His tour covers Chereponi, Saboba, and other areas, where he engages locals, emphasizing transparency, and development, including the urgent Yendi-Chereponi road project.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment