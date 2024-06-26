While Ablakwa, others lobbied me for projects, U/E MPs didn’t care – Fmr Energy Ministry Chief Director

Politics of Wednesday, 26 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chief Director at the Ministry of Energy, Lawrence Apaalse, has criticized MPs from the Upper East Region for not lobbying for projects during his tenure.



While MPs from other regions, like Samuel Okudzeto and Samuel George, frequently visited his office to request streetlighting projects for their constituents, none of the 15 MPs from the Upper East Region did so.



Apaalse, a Geologist and Explorationist, expressed disappointment in their lack of effort, despite his willingness to support projects in the region.



He has since commissioned a footbridge in the Bongo District, demonstrating his commitment to development in the region.