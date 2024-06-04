You are here: HomeNews2024 06 04Article 1946123

General News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

    

Source: BBC

White House expected to unveil sweeping immigration order

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border has been steadily falling in 2024. The number of migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border has been steadily falling in 2024.

President Joe Biden plans to issue an executive order to curb migrant arrivals at the US-Mexico border.

The order allows swift deportation of migrants entering illegally without processing asylum requests once a daily limit is reached. This aims to control the record high of over 6.4 million migrant crossings during Biden's term, which has politically vulnerable as he campaigns for re-election.

Using a 1952 law, the order restricts access to the American asylum system. Despite a recent decline in migrant crossings, experts doubt its sustainability.

The order is expected to face court challenges, while Biden's immigration handling faces significant public disapproval.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment