Who wins the 2024 Ghana Bar Association presidency

The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) will elect its next president at its annual general conference from September 9-13, 2024, at KNUST.



The conference, themed "Peaceful, Fair and Transparent Election; The Key to Sustainable Democracy," will be the final one under the outgoing president, Yaw Acheampong Boafo.



Two main candidates are competing: Efua Ghartey, a seasoned lawyer and former GBA Greater Accra Branch President, who is known for her extensive experience in various legal and educational roles; and Agbesi Kwadzo Dzakpasu, who has expertise in banking, finance, and energy, and is currently Board Chairman of Pensions Alliance Trust.



Ghartey has the backing of the ruling NPP, while Dzakpasu is supported by members of the opposition NDC.



The election outcome will determine whether Ghartey will become the first female GBA president or if Dzakpasu will take the lead.