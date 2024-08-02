You are here: HomeNews2024 08 02Article 1966001

Why Akufo-Addo deserves commendation as President – Franklin Cudjoe explains

Franklin Cudjoe wih President Akufo-Addo Franklin Cudjoe wih President Akufo-Addo

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for preserving the legacy of the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

Cudjoe criticized Mills' own political party for neglecting his burial site while in power.

In contrast, Akufo-Addo's efforts to renovate the site honored Mills, whom Cudjoe described as Ghana's only competent and incorruptible President.

He praised Akufo-Addo for this act, stating, "Nana Addo deserves some accolades!"

