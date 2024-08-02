Why Akufo-Addo deserves commendation as President – Franklin Cudjoe explains

Politics of Friday, 2 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for preserving the legacy of the late President John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.



Cudjoe criticized Mills' own political party for neglecting his burial site while in power.



In contrast, Akufo-Addo's efforts to renovate the site honored Mills, whom Cudjoe described as Ghana's only competent and incorruptible President.



He praised Akufo-Addo for this act, stating, "Nana Addo deserves some accolades!"