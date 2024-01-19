Why Akufo-Addo doesn’t reshuffle – Gabby Otchere-Darko explains

General News of Friday, 19 January 2024

Source: mynewsgh

Cousin of Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, has said that Akufo-Addo was prepared for the presidency.



He says Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo went through all the phases of struggles that prepared him for the leadership role in the country.



Gabby says that as a result of this preparation, the president does not panic in situations.



“You know the presidency is a lonely place. You are alone because the buck stops with you and then you have all manner of people giving you all manner of opinions on how things must be done.



You have to make the decision. Akufo-Addo believes more in the American system than in the other systems. When they choose a cabinet minister, he or she is likely to be there for fur years. Instinctively, he is not one that will reshuffle. He prefers stability. That is him distinctively,” he said.



He continued “There is also a matter of where the NPP is. When there was agitation in Parliament…You have majority of one and whenever you take a person out of government is even aggrieved. There are so many issues that he has to deal with because at the end of the day he’s given them assignments, he knows what he wants from them.



I believe that he is not completely against reshuffling, but he is slow to reshuffle. He is stubborn to a fault. Yes, the public calls may be legitimate, and it’s not every call that you listen to. You know what you want from a particular individual.”



“When you’re a man of conviction, sometimes you shouldn’t be quick to react to events. Politically, it may cost you but posterity will judge you and be on your side There are so many times people will push him to do things but he will weigh it. He is a Lawyer and every good Lawyer eventually will a superior argument. Every good lawyer, and they will find their corner and you have to also convince them about the merit but I’m sure if he feels the need for a reshuffle he will do it,” he said.