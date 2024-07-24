Why Asantes hated Jerry Jon Rawlings and NDC – Former NPP Elder reveals

Politics of Wednesday, 24 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Adu Boampong Augustine, a former founding elder of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Bekwai, claims that the Asante community's animosity towards former President Jerry John Rawlings and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) largely stems from the introduction of PNDC Law 111 in 1985.



This law, implemented under Rawlings' military regime, prohibited families from inheriting deceased relatives' properties, significantly altering traditional Akan inheritance customs.



Zito argues that while some Asantes may also resent Rawlings for economic impacts on their businesses, the primary source of their dislike is this law, which disrupted established inheritance practices and family control over properties.