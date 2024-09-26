Why ECG MD Dubik Mahama resigned revealed

General News of Thursday, 26 September 2024

Samuel Dubik Mahama, Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), has resigned after two years in office.



His resignation letter cited personal reasons and gave two weeks' notice.



However, insider reports reveal internal conflicts and resistance to his anti-corruption initiatives, which were introduced in collaboration with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Mahama’s push to use digitalization tools for revenue collection clashed with some ECG staff, who reportedly undermined his efforts.



Despite the challenges, Mahama is credited with strengthening ECG’s revenue collection.



Intense lobbying is now underway to find his replacement.