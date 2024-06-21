Why Haruna Iddrisu, Muntaka, others not in NDC national campaign team

Politics of Friday, 21 June 2024

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has excluded certain MPs from their 2024 campaign team to allow them to focus on their constituencies.



This decision has been criticized by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for not including key figures like former Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu and Minority Chief Whip Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



The only MP on the campaign team is current Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, included due to his leadership role in Parliament.



The NDC's constitution mandates that the leader of its parliamentary caucus be part of the Political Committee, which oversees campaign strategy.



The newly appointed campaign team, led by party flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, includes experienced leaders and strategists committed to securing a victory in the upcoming elections.