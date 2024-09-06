Why I rejected Cheddar’s running mate offer – Samia Nkrumah

Politics of Friday, 6 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former CPP Chairperson, Samia Nkrumah, has revealed she declined an offer from businessman Nana Kwame Bediako (alias Cheddar) to be his running mate for the Freedom Party’s "Third Force."



In an interview on Star Chat, she confirmed Cheddar's approach but said she rejected it because of her deep investment in the Jomoro constituency and her belief in preserving Nkrumah's political legacy in Parliament.



Samia emphasized that politics requires a strategic mindset and that many Ghanaians possess the skills needed to succeed in politics.