You are here: HomeNews2024 08 13Article 1969739

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Why I was scared during the NPP Presidential Primaries – Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu expressed fears of internal divisions within the NPP ahead of its Presidential Primaries, despite being confident of Dr. Bawumia's victory.

He had advocated for a consensus, proposing an Alan-Bawumia ticket to avoid potential rifts and strengthen the party’s chances in the 2024 elections.

However, his suggestion, presented to party elders, was not adopted as multiple candidates pursued the flagbearer position.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu emphasized that his proposal aimed at unity, not sidelining other contenders.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment