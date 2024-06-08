Why NDC's Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor has been arrested

Politics of Saturday, 8 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, an aspiring parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency, was arrested and detained by the police on June 7, 2024.



The police have not disclosed the reason for her arrest, but she remains in custody at the Cantonments Police Station in Accra.



Sources suggest that her arrest



may be related to a gun found in her vehicle on June 9, 2024, and a disturbance at the Electoral Commission office in her constituency.



This disturbance reportedly resulted in a stabbing incident. Okunor was arrested alongside Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah while traveling in a Honda CRV near the Electoral Commission office at Ofaakor near Kasoa.



The gun in question is said to be registered in her name, but there appears to be a discrepancy in the spelling of her name on the document, Graphic Online reports.



This has led to speculation and accusations of political persecution by some NDC members, who have gathered at the Cantonments Police Station demanding her release.