Why NPP will win majority seats in parliament – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Politics of Monday, 9 September 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), is confident that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will secure a majority of parliamentary seats in the 2024 elections.



He explained that many unpopular MPs have been replaced with new candidates, making it unwise to rely on the 2020 election results for predictions.



Nkansah shared this view on social media, emphasizing that fresh candidates will boost NPP’s chances.



The party aims to break the country's eight-year cycle of alternating political power by winning both the presidency and parliamentary majority in 2024.