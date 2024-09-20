Why did you appoint your stooges to the Electoral Commission ? – William Atuguba asks Akufo-Addo

General News of Friday, 20 September 2024

Source: 3news

Retired Supreme Court Justice William Atuguba has criticized President Nana Akufo-Addo for allegedly appointing his "stooges" to the Electoral Commission (EC), questioning the fairness of these appointments.



He called for an audit of the voter register, stating it would resolve concerns raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Atuguba cited constitutional provisions that emphasize the need for fairness in exercising discretionary power.



His comments came during discussions about the NDC's recent "Enough is Enough" protest, which demanded a credible electoral process to protect Ghana's democracy.