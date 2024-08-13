Why did you let Jane Naana lay your wreath for Atta Mills? – Anyidoho asks Mahama

Politics of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has criticized the party's flagbearer, John Mahama, for not personally laying a wreath at the memorial service for the late President John Evans Atta Mills, held at Asomdwee Park on July 24.



Anyidoho, who shared a post on X, expressed his displeasure that Mahama delegated the task to running mate Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, accusing him of insincerity.



The incident was further marred by delays and disputes, including accusations from Atta Mills’ family against Anyidoho for interfering with the memorial arrangements and disrespecting the late President’s resting place.