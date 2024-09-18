You are here: HomeNews2024 09 18Article 1983038

Why didn’t Mahama and his family join the demo? – Koku Anyidoho asks

Former NDC Deputy General Secretary Samuel Koku Anyidoho has questioned why John Dramani Mahama did not join the 'Enough is Enough' demonstration on September 17.

In a social media post, Anyidoho criticized Mahama for allegedly not participating in the protest he incited, suggesting a disconnect between leadership and supporters.

Meanwhile, Mahama, addressing the demonstration, emphasized that it was about justice and protecting democratic rights, and urged the Electoral Commission to uphold public trust.

