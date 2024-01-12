Why is Ghana poor? - Prof Kobby Mensah asks

Politics of Friday, 12 January 2024

Prof Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, has indicated that he does not understand why Ghana is a poor country given the natural resources that the country has.



In a post shared on X on Friday, January 12, 2024, Prof Mensah said that unlike some African countries, Ghana has not seen a civil war but majority of its citizens are impoverished.



He stated that Ghana has not seen any major natural disaster like the Tsunami in Japan but the country is still poor.



He said that it is unconscionable that Ghana is a poor country.



“There is no sense in our poverty. We haven’t been at war before as Liberia has, we don’t face natural disasters as Japan does, we haven’t been in a social crisis before.



“So why are we poor, Ghana? There is no sensible reason why we are poor, really! Hmm!!!” the academic wrote.



