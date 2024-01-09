Why is govt finding it hard to decentralise the fiscal management space of this country? - Demelevo quizzes

General News of Tuesday, 9 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has raised concerns over the government's reluctance to decentralise the fiscal management space of the country.



According to him, there are inefficiencies and resource wastage resulting from the current centralised approach being used in the country.



Speaking in an interview with veteran journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr on a television show which was monitored by GhanaWeb, the former Auditor General pointed out that public office holders and political leaders often overlook its provisions, leading to the current challenges in fiscal management.



One issue that was particularly concerned to Domelevo was the centralisation of fiscal management within a 3 km square radius of the country’s capital, Accra.



He emphasised the absurdity in using the centralised system of fiscal management and attempting to fight corruption.



“I don't think that the constitution is bad for us, there are several good things in it. But public office holders or political leaders in the country have found it necessary to ignore them by not doing what they are supposed to do and as a result we are here.



“One of them which beats my heart is about fiscal decentralisation, why the fiscal management of the country is all within 3 km square of Accra. A teacher employed in Bawku, Bolga among others will have his salary travel the full length of the country. It is the same before he is transferred or promoted,” he said.



“…Till this day and age, we have centralised the fiscal management of the country as a result of which the administrative structure created by the government has become postal agents, this is a waste of our resources,” he added.



The former Auditor General highlighted the existing regional, district, and sub-district administrative councils, emphasising that they lack the necessary resources to execute their responsibilities.



In case of emergencies or local needs, these councils are forced to travel to Accra to access funds, causing delays and inefficiencies.



He argued that decentralising the fiscal space would lead to more efficient decision-making, better resource utilisation, and reduced governance costs.



Domelevo believes that empowering regional and local councils with the necessary resources would enable them to address local issues promptly, ultimately contributing to the fight against corruption.



“We have regional, district administrative councils and sub district administrative councils but they have no resources to prosecute the agenda of where they are. So, when something breaks in the village somewhere, they have to travel all the way to Accra for the money to be made available.



“It bothers me that governments after governments have overlooked the need of fiscal decentralisation, which to me also fights corruption,” he added.



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.