Why presidential debates are unnecessary

Politics of Saturday, 1 June 2024

Source: Apexnewshub

Prof. Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer, has explained his reasons for opposing Presidential debates in the upcoming 2024 elections.



Despite having organized debates in the past and conducting extensive research on the topic, he believes that debates hold no significance in Ghana's present situation.



In a social media post, Gyampo addressed the accusations of inconsistency and propaganda, stating that a careful reading of his current view on Facebook would reveal its stark contrast to his previous stance.