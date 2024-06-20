Why should I be discussing hotels when tomato prices are rising – Bryan Acheampong

General News of Thursday, 20 June 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong has expressed frustration over defending his hotel’s involvement in a public bid amidst rising food prices.



Acheampong, facing allegations of conflict of interest over his hotel, Rock City Hotel, attempting to acquire a 60% stake in SSNIT-owned hotels, dismissed these claims as baseless distractions.



He criticized the focus on hotel bids instead of critical issues like escalating tomato prices.



Acheampong refuted MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s claims of Rock City Hotel’s losses, clarifying that the company’s 2023 audit was pending. Acheampong stressed his adherence to avoiding conflicts of interest, while organized labour demanded the halt of SSNIT’s hotel sale.