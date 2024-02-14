Wiawso Constituency NPP parliamentary candidate pledges commitment to local development

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Festus Bumangamah Agyapong, the recently elected Parliamentary Candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wiawso Constituency of the Western North Region, has affirmed his dedication to prioritizing community development if elected as the Member of Parliament (MP).



Agyapong stressed that fostering development is a shared responsibility, and he is committed to leading the community toward growth and progress.



Agyapong's commitment to societal advancement was underscored in a statement, citing his notable contributions to road improvement projects, including Asawinso – Esakrom, Abrabra – Sui, Penakrom – Futa, Kesstown Junction – Adiembra, Ahokwa – Suhenso, and Ahwiam – Adiembra.



The statement also outlined Agyapong's initiation of various community projects, such as the refurbishment of school infrastructure, including the roofing of Asawinso B School and the construction of a two-unit Kindergarten block at Abrabra.



Quoted in the statement, Agyapong highlighted that these developmental initiatives were commenced before officially becoming the NPP's Parliamentary Candidate. He urged fellow candidates to similarly concentrate on aiding the constituency before general elections to enhance the constituents' quality of life.



The statement concluded with Agyapong's commitment to persisting and expanding his efforts in initiating development projects in the area. It appealed to the constituents to support and vote for him in the upcoming 2024 general elections.