Wicked people, cursed government – Watch Badu Kobi's full attack on Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, NPP

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has made doom pronouncements about the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government.



According to the founder of Glorious Wave Church International, the government is anything but blessed and they are headed to opposition after the 2024 general elections.



Badu Kobi in pronouncements made during the 31st Watch Night Service stressed that the government had exposed its wicked and thuggish nature by targeting him over the years for speaking against it.



He said, despite the attacks, he remained resolute in exposing the government and ensuring they end up in opposition at all cost.



“This government, they are getting out of power. Nonsense. The only government that comes to power and politicians must take men of God to radio and TV to destroy them, this is the only government, Akufo-Addo’s government. God will punish them, they are going out of power in 2024.



“They thought they can bring me down, they can’t do anything. They will rather go down one after the other. They are going out of power. If they thought of stealing it, the stealing won’t work,” he added.



On Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia’s bid to succeed Akufo-Addo after 2024, he declared: “I won’t mind them… they will go down, all the stolen monies they will vomit. I fear no one. I have been a pastor longer than you’ve been president. I am saying it on social media, Bawumia will not win.



“Your end (NPP) is coming, Bawumia, you will not win the vote, you are going home. You plan to rig, it won’t work. We are done with 31st, I will now start prophesying. You are disrespectful, small boys with power,” he stressed.





