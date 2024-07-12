Widow in court over fraud

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 12 July 2024

Source: GNA

Deborah Adjei, a trader, has appeared in court for allegedly defrauding a contractor, Mallam Issah Ishak, of GHC3,130,800 under the pretense of securing the release of her late husband's seized cars from the police.



Deborah pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and defrauding by false pretenses. She was granted bail of GHC3,500,000 with conditions, including reporting to the police every Wednesday.



The case, involving alleged fraudulent claims and multiple monetary exchanges, has been adjourned to July 15, 2024.



The complainant became suspicious after Deborah failed to prove the legitimacy of her claims, leading to her arrest.