Wikileaks: Julian Assange freed in US plea deal

General News of Tuesday, 25 June 2024

Source: BBC

After years of legal battles, Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has left the UK following a deal with US authorities.



Assange, 52, will plead guilty to criminal charges but spend no time in US custody, receiving credit for time served in the UK.



Charged with conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defense information, Assange's Wikileaks disclosures about the Iraq and Afghanistan wars were deemed dangerous by the US. Assange, who fought extradition while in British prison, has returned to Australia.



The deal will be finalized in a court in the Northern Mariana Islands, with Assange's case seen as politically motivated by his supporters.