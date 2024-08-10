Wild jubilations as suspended Central Regional NDC Chairman is reinstated

Politics of Saturday, 10 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, including parliamentary candidates, celebrated the reinstatement of the suspended Central Regional Chairman, Prof. Richard Asiedu.



The supporters carried placards praising Asiedu's leadership and his potential to secure 20 parliamentary seats in the region.



Addressing the crowd, Asiedu vowed to work harder to win 60% of votes for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.



He emphasized the importance of unity within the party and urged members to avoid voting "skirt and blouse" in the upcoming elections to ensure a strong parliamentary majority for Mahama's potential presidency.