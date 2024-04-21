Windstorm causes havoc; kills over 1,000 fowls in Atwima Mim

Regional News of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: 3news.com

A devastating windstorm has hit Atwima Mim, killing over 1000 birds. The storm also destroyed kiosks and other things belonging to some residents.



Roofing sheets and electrical wires were scattered around the community.



The storm also affected maize and plantain farms in the community.



According to 3news, the incident was caused by a heavy downpour in the area.



The windstorm destroyed chicken shades, cages, part of the poultry fence and electricity poles, killing 1000 birds, among other structures on the farm and in the community.



The windstorm also destroyed an automated cage worth 720,000 dollars.



The Chief Executive Officer of Mfum Farms, Nana Akwasi Mfum, appealed for support to enable him to revive the farm.



It particularly destroyed a chicken shade housing 10,000 laying birds.



“As we speak, we have lost 1,000 birds already and, as you can see, we are still evacuating them. So, the number may increase by the time we are done.



“It has also completely destroyed a fully automated chicken cage that cost us 720,000 dollars to import.



“This machine has an egg packing system, feeding system and manure recovery system,” he stated.



He explained that aside from the automated cage, the total damage recorded from the calamity was worth millions of cedis.



A worker and a resident, John Oppong Boateng, whose house was affected, also called for support.



He envisaged that if the support didn’t come, the owner might close the farm down, leaving them jobless.