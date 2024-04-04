Windstorm in Obuasi injures 14, damages 48 houses and schools

Regional News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fourteen individuals, including children, have been injured following a recent windstorm that struck Obuasi, a mining town located in the Ashanti Region.



The impact of the windstorm extended to approximately 48 houses in the area, as reported by Frank Darko, an official from the Obuasi National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).



Darko stated that the windstorm led to the tearing off of roofing sheets from some of the affected houses, with others collapsing entirely.



"About 48 houses were affected; some of the affected houses collapsed, whilst the others had their roofing sheets ripped off," Darko explained to journalists.



Among the structures impacted were the Science Laboratory and a classroom block at the Obuasi Senior High Technical School, along with the AGA School JHS block, which suffered roof damage.



In the chaos caused by the windstorm, some individuals were struck by flying debris as they attempted to seek safety.



Darko noted, "In total, 14 people, including children, were injured."



All injured individuals were promptly taken to nearby medical facilities for treatment, where they were discharged on the same day.



The aftermath of the windstorm left a trail of significant damage, prompting Darko to appeal for assistance from the government, corporate entities, and individuals.



The extent of the destruction underscores the urgent need for support to help affected residents recover and rebuild their lives.