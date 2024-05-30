Wiseland Institute trains Ho Prison inmates

Regional News of Thursday, 30 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Wiseland Fashion Training Institute in Ho has pledged to provide vocational training to inmates at the Ho Female Prison, aiming to help them successfully reintegrate into society post-release.



This commitment was announced during the institute's inaugural graduation ceremony in Ho on May 11, 2024.



Deputy Volta Regional Director of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), Perfect Aku Fiakwaku, emphasized TVET's role in fostering transformation and innovation for sustainable development.



Founder Wisdom Amenyo Adjah expressed pride in the institute's growth from three to 17 trainees and its vision to become a leading fashion industry player in the Volta Region.