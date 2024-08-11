You are here: HomeNews2024 08 11Article 1969136

Politics of Sunday, 11 August 2024

    

Source: 3news

With my election prowess, 85% vote target in Ashanti Region is achievable – NAPO

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate of the NPP presidential candidate, has expressed strong confidence that the party can secure 85% of the presidential vote in the Ashanti Region in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the launch of the NPP campaign team in the region, he highlighted the party's past electoral successes, infrastructure projects, and road developments as key factors.

Dr. Prempeh emphasized that with Dr. Bawumia as the presidential candidate, combined with a vigorous door-to-door campaign, the NPP will achieve this target despite any local dissatisfaction.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment