Withdraw Afina-Sankofa unitisation directive …Eni workers, TUC appeal to Energy Minister

General News of Tuesday, 13 August 2024

Source: Ghanaian Times

The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union, under Ghana's Trades Union Congress (TUC), has urged the government to revoke the unitisation terms imposed on the Afina Discovery and Sankofa Field in the West Cape Three Points area.



In a petition to the Minister of State in charge of Energy, the union highlighted that the unresolved unitisation issue has harmed the investment climate in the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) Project, risking job losses.



The union referenced a July 2024 arbitration ruling that found Ghana breached its own laws with the unitisation directive, urging swift action to restore investor confidence and protect jobs.